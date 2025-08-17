Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

NYSE:NGVC opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $885.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.01 million. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 23.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other news, insider Lark Isely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $88,520.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,745.32. The trade was a 23.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9,741.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 13,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter valued at $14,006,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Articles

