Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 488,471 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 479,672 shares.The stock last traded at $94.31 and had previously closed at $128.09.

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Vladimir Galkin bought 138,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.33 per share, with a total value of $5,873,583.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,333,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,099,985.89. This represents a 4.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,122,119 shares of company stock worth $36,361,527 over the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Newegg Commerce by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.