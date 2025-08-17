Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 488,471 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 479,672 shares.The stock last traded at $94.31 and had previously closed at $128.09.
Newegg Commerce Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Vladimir Galkin bought 138,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.33 per share, with a total value of $5,873,583.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,333,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,099,985.89. This represents a 4.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,122,119 shares of company stock worth $36,361,527 over the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce
Newegg Commerce Company Profile
Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.
