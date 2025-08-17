NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,781 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of NewJersey Resources worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 276.5% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 47,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in NewJersey Resources during the first quarter worth about $320,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NewJersey Resources

In other NewJersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 35,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,211.80. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NewJersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $298.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NJR. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NewJersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

NewJersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

