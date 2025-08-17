North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

NOA stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $371.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.42). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $235.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0872 per share. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

