Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Novanta worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1,426.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 482.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 146.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 329.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 80.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $114.97 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.76 and a 52-week high of $186.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.74 and a 200 day moving average of $128.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Novanta had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $241.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOVT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

See Also

