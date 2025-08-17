NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Boosted by Dahring Cusmano LLC

Dahring Cusmano LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Dahring Cusmano LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $13,603,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,998,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,240,418,050.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

