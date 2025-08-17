Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,313,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $49,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI cut Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 163.88% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

