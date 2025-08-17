Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

ODV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Osisko Development from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Osisko Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Osisko Development Stock Down 1.2%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Osisko Development stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Osisko Development has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $352.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Development during the second quarter worth $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Osisko Development during the second quarter worth $258,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Development during the second quarter worth $212,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Development during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Osisko Development by 210.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 25,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Development Company Profile

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

