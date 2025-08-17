Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $496.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.79.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $177.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.42. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at $543,199,564.80. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,080. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 669,248 shares of company stock valued at $126,423,337. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,378 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

