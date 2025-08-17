Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAAS. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NYSE PAAS opened at $31.74 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.12 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 616,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 80,350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 44,318 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 39,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

