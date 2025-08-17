PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,623,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,982,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 71.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.0% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 47,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $1,447,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PMT opened at $12.16 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.46 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 34.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.2%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Featured Stories

