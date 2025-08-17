Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Perrigo from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Perrigo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Perrigo Stock Down 1.3%

Perrigo stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.0% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 121,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 34.7% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,817,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,007,000 after buying an additional 983,727 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,700,000 after buying an additional 37,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 68.3% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 53,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

