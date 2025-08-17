Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.26.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $168,672.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,706.08. The trade was a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 1,464.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 48.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

