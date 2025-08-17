PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Position Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,506,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.76% of PJT Partners worth $345,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1,640.0% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 33.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 72.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

PJT Partners Stock Down 2.2%

PJT stock opened at $179.53 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.07 and a twelve month high of $190.27. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.41.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $731.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 1,504 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.89, for a total transaction of $266,042.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,445. This trade represents a 75.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 10,403 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $1,563,466.87. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,615.63. This trade represents a 54.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,792 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,825 over the last three months. 11.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PJT Partners Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.