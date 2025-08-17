Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,911,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,826 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Planet Fitness by 61.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,124,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,265,000 after purchasing an additional 806,023 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $54,384,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Planet Fitness by 253.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 671,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,832,000 after purchasing an additional 481,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 340,370 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.91. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 110.18%. The company had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.38.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

