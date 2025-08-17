PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 176 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,951,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,708,000 after purchasing an additional 37,440 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 403,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,454 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 216,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,067,000 after purchasing an additional 153,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 179,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,156,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $208.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.95. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $134.11 and a 52-week high of $211.47.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.