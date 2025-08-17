PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 49.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In other news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $65,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,661.05. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $284,054.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,522.78. This represents a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,382 shares of company stock worth $1,482,171 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

PLXS opened at $130.97 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $172.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.40.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

