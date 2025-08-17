PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,066,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.60 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.