PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TransUnion by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,674,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,342 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,283,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,146,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,144,000 after purchasing an additional 418,693 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in TransUnion by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 742,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,880,000 after purchasing an additional 345,868 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TransUnion by 3,274.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after purchasing an additional 341,531 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total value of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 73,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,694,175.53. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $90,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,262.12. This represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,972 shares of company stock valued at $353,549 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU opened at $89.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average of $87.56. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $113.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.65.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

