PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 251 Shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCC. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 502.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 338.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 93.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 60.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,776.96. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $149,634.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,841.99. The trade was a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,015 shares of company stock valued at $511,869 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Boise Cascade stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day moving average is $95.32. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Stories

