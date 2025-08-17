PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 432 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HURN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total transaction of $142,209.60. Following the sale, the director owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,071.88. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $64,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,537.87. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,708 shares of company stock worth $633,121. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $133.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.80 and its 200 day moving average is $138.69. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.58 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.