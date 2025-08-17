PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,721 Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAOS. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter worth $234,000. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter worth $247,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 172.8% in the first quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:CAOS opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $414.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.10. Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $93.93.

About Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF

The Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (CAOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund combines an options overlay strategy and protective options on the S&P 500 index with managing the funds fixed income collateral. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

