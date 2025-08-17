PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $791,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 60,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 27.4% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 178,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,791,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,534,000 after buying an additional 1,794,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE:AEO opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 51.02%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

