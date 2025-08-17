PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $242,000 Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 110,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 124.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 262.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $111.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.21. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $147.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.97 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,164,500. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,197.34. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,305,620 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

