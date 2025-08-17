PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $292.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $293.32.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.7828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

