PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $273,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSMR. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,708,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 160.2% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 78,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMR stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.0595 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.