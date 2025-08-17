PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $282,000 Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 874,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,288,000 after buying an additional 694,518 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,134,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,036,000 after purchasing an additional 487,803 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,367,000 after acquiring an additional 420,245 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 9,833.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 174,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 3,818.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 161,740 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on Jackson Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Jackson Financial stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $115.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.70 and its 200-day moving average is $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,575.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.26. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of ($471.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,333.33%.

About Jackson Financial

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.