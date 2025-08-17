PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $298,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 157,807 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $36.40.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is -16.00%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $36,767.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,539.17. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

