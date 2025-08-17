PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $16,712,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STRL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $275.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $96.34 and a one year high of $321.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $2,097,613.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,156.84. This represents a 38.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,379.05. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

