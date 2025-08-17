PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,760 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INMD. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 63.1% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 989,903 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 382,938 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of InMode by 17.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,010,367 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,664,000 after purchasing an additional 295,296 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of InMode by 644.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 171,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 148,300 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a market cap of $907.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.93.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). InMode had a net margin of 44.50% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, July 11th. BTIG Research lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on InMode from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on InMode from $19.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

