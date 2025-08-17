PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 620 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWZ. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWZ stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $31.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

