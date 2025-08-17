PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KN opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. Knowles Corporation has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Knowles news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 62,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,524.78. The trade was a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert J. Perna sold 56,130 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $1,148,981.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,319.44. This trade represents a 45.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

