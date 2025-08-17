PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,095 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Amplitude by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 299,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,292,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 8,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $106,189.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,152 shares in the company, valued at $988,608.48. This trade represents a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erica Schultz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 107,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,019.36. This trade represents a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,911 shares of company stock valued at $571,352 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amplitude from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amplitude from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Amplitude stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.29 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.43% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

