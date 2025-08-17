PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 680 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 592.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,711,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,381,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,377 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2,601.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 806,780 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,551,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,457,000 after purchasing an additional 793,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,385,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:IRT opened at $17.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $161.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.