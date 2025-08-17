PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $133,056.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,808.32. This represents a 79.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 8,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $510,430.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,800. This represents a 29.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,174 shares of company stock worth $19,765,874. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.9%

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.