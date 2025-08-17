Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.75 target price on Postal Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

PSTL opened at $14.57 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $358.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 255.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 313.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 287,027 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,567,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,446,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

