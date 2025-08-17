Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,436 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 2,393.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 113.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 138,747 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $21.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $521.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.97 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVA. Barclays boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

