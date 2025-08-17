ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 742,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 794,752 shares.The stock last traded at $3.55 and had previously closed at $3.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ProFrac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ProFrac from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of ProFrac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ProFrac in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get ProFrac alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACDC

ProFrac Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $567.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.93 million. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProFrac by 7,241.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in ProFrac by 389.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ProFrac by 1,258.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProFrac

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.