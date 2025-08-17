Promising Apparel Stocks Worth Watching – August 14th

Tapestry, Costco Wholesale, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the inventory of clothing and fashion accessories that retailers, wholesalers or manufacturers hold for future sale. This inventory typically includes a range of sizes, styles and colors designed to meet consumer demand. Effective management of apparel stocks helps businesses avoid both overstock and stockouts, improving cash flow and customer satisfaction. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Tapestry (TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $16.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.91. 8,132,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,946. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $114.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $6.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $985.60. The stock had a trading volume of 680,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,086. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $867.16 and a one year high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $437.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $973.82 and its 200-day moving average is $985.76.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $476.63. 1,309,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,866,323. The business has a 50 day moving average of $479.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.75. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $437.90 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81.

