Promising Battery Technology Stocks To Watch Today – August 15th

American Battery Technology, Tetra Technologies, Bollinger Innovations, Platinum Group Metals, and NOVONIX are the seven Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are equity shares of companies involved in developing, manufacturing or supplying batteries and related components for applications such as consumer electronics, electric vehicles and grid-scale energy storage. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to firms working on battery chemistries, cell designs and production processes aimed at improving energy density, charging speed and cost efficiency. Because demand for renewable energy solutions and electric mobility is rapidly growing, battery technology stocks are often viewed as growth-oriented and sensitive to shifts in technology breakthroughs and raw-material prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Shares of ABAT stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,082,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,350. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -2.20. American Battery Technology has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.11.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

TTI traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,512. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. Tetra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $520.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Bollinger Innovations (BINI)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of NASDAQ:BINI traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $0.57. 7,159,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,678. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4,963,077.32. Bollinger Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $0.74.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

NYSE:PLG traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 468,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. Platinum Group Metals has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

Shares of NVX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.32. 22,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,644. NOVONIX has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

