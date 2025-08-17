Promising Cloud Storage Stocks To Consider – August 14th

NetApp, CommVault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide internet-based data storage, backup and retrieval services. Investing in these stocks gives exposure to the growing demand for cloud computing as organizations and individuals increasingly favor remote, scalable storage over on-premises hardware. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.20. 649,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,315. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.44. NetApp has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $135.45.

CommVault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.15. 77,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,338. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.35 and a beta of 0.70. CommVault Systems has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $200.68.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Alarm.com stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,956. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97.

