Promising Ecommerce Stocks To Research – August 15th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, GameStop, United States Cellular, BellRing Brands, and PAR Technology are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate a significant portion of their revenue through online sales and digital marketplaces. They encompass not only major retail platforms but also firms offering supporting services such as payment processing, logistics, and software solutions. Investors often target these stocks to gain exposure to the accelerating global shift from traditional brick-and-mortar retail to internet-based commerce. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,845,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,919,443. Walmart has a 12 month low of $72.52 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.58. The company has a market cap of $800.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

NYSE CL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,746. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.03. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $972.56. 105,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,631. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $893.99 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,028.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1,024.46.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,740,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,121,698. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. GameStop has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66 and a beta of -0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38.

United States Cellular (USM)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

USM traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. United States Cellular has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -259.59 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.85.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

BRBR traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,952. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $80.67.

PAR Technology (PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.06. 1,012,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,472. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $82.24.

