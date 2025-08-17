Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 14th

Tesla, Rivian Automotive, Enphase Energy, QuantumScape, Baidu, Vale, and NIO are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacturing, or support of electric automobiles and related technologies (such as batteries, charging infrastructure, and power electronics). Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth potential of the electric transportation sector, which is driven by environmental regulations, technological advances, and shifting consumer preferences away from internal-combustion engines. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,323,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,970,875. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 192.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a 52 week low of $202.59 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.71.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,269,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,908,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $2.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,442,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,353. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.59.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QS traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.91. 20,111,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,595,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 4.43.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

BIDU traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,790. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.34. Baidu has a 12 month low of $74.71 and a 12 month high of $116.25.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 13,859,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,827,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.74. Vale has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 30,563,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,453,063. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. NIO has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $7.71.

