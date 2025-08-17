Promising Home Improvement Stocks To Consider – August 15th

Home Depot, Walmart, and Target are the three Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that supply products or services for residential construction, renovation, and do-it-yourself projects. This category typically includes home-center retailers, building‐materials manufacturers, tool makers, and home‐services providers. Investors track these stocks for insights into consumer confidence, housing market health, and discretionary spending trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $398.59. 2,382,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,234. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.03. The company has a market cap of $396.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.28. 7,845,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,919,443. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.58. The company has a market cap of $800.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart has a 12-month low of $72.52 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.47. 4,439,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,890,188. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.38. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

