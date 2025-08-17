Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ready Capital from $4.25 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ready Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Ready Capital stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Ready Capital has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 40.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of ($9.77) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.1%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ready Capital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ready Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

