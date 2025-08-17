Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of RRX stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.06. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 11.7% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 59.5% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 123.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.3% during the second quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 404,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,632,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

