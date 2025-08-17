Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.73% of Replimune Group worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,754,000. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,697,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,962,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,761,000 after buying an additional 1,083,633 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,504,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,065,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after buying an additional 931,223 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $64,093.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 146,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,279.98. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $30,179.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 128,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,782.80. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,907 shares of company stock valued at $603,655. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Replimune Group from $31.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Replimune Group stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 6.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $434.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.67. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

