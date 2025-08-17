Reviewing Beeline (NASDAQ:BLNE) and Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)

Beeline (NASDAQ:BLNE – Get Free Report) and Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Beeline has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Origin has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Beeline alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Beeline and Bit Origin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beeline 0 0 0 1 4.00 Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beeline N/A -46.96% -30.32% Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beeline and Bit Origin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Beeline and Bit Origin”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beeline $3.77 million 3.92 -$11.33 million ($37.00) -0.04 Bit Origin $2.89 million 1.43 -$17.53 million N/A N/A

Beeline has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Origin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Beeline shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Beeline shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beeline beats Bit Origin on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beeline

(Get Free Report)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand. It also offers gin and ready-to-drink products; and canning and bottling services to the craft beer and cider industries. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Bit Origin

(Get Free Report)

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Beeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.