Reviewing Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) & ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ceridian HCM and ZoomInfo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM 0.28% 2.03% 0.51% ZoomInfo Technologies 0.74% 12.05% 3.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ceridian HCM and ZoomInfo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 0 0 0 0 0.00 ZoomInfo Technologies 2 7 3 0 2.08

Volatility & Risk

ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus price target of $11.1818, indicating a potential upside of 7.21%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ceridian HCM and ZoomInfo Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $1.45 billion 5.69 -$73.40 million $0.03 1,762.67 ZoomInfo Technologies $1.21 billion 2.94 $107.30 million $0.12 86.92

ZoomInfo Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ceridian HCM. ZoomInfo Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats Ceridian HCM on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

