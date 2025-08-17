RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th.

RLX Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RLX opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.09. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $2.69.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $111.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.38 million. RLX Technology had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,819 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,804,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 257,103 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 61,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

